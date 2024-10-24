Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola traded as low as $67.37 and last traded at $67.46. Approximately 3,867,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,196,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.87.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,701,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after buying an additional 2,964,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,433,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

