CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.
CME Group Stock Performance
CME traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $227.29. 67,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.12.
CME Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
