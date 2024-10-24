Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 474.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Clene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Clene from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th.

CLNN stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. Clene had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 6,890.50%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 92,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $438,458.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 444,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,332.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clene news, insider Mark Mortenson purchased 20,512 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $97,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,507.75. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 92,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $438,458.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 444,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,332.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clene stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Clene at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

