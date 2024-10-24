Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after buying an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,261,185,000 after buying an additional 1,530,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $840,538,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,357 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.