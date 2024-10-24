Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.27 and last traded at $59.47. 869,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,953,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $2,267,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

