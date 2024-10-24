China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

