Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 28,785 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,785 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 403,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 221,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 332,445 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

