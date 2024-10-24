Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.20 million.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
