Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $335.00 and last traded at $326.67. Approximately 258,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,364,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.41.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.89 and its 200-day moving average is $308.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,932,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,144,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 172,425.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,188,000 after buying an additional 348,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

