Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.77 ($0.04). Approximately 10,437,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 8,258,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.11 ($0.04).

Chariot Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Chariot

In related news, insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($54,111.31). 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas, Transactional Power, and Green Hydrogen segments. It holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

