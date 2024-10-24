Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 142876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Certara Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Certara by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 932,598 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,747,000 after acquiring an additional 579,349 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Certara by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

