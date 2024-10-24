CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,685 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $588,639,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.8 %

QCOM opened at $166.60 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

