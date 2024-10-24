CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,385,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.