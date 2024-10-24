CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after purchasing an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after purchasing an additional 532,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after acquiring an additional 533,792 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,721,000 after acquiring an additional 216,062 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.81 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

