CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $72.98 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Gold Trust worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

