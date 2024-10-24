CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $220.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.56.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

