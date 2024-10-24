CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $531.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

