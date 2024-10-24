Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $411.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.49 and a 200-day moving average of $384.89. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $452.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $433,913.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

