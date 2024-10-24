CashBackPro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.60 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $7.60 million and $31,280.08 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,662.36 or 0.99921629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007336 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00063244 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07909192 USD and is down -16.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $48,026.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

