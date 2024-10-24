Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 4,059,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,975,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

