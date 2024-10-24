Cardano Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion and approximately $276.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.33 or 0.03724893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00039561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,121,858 coins and its circulating supply is 34,980,974,700 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

