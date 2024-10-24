Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CSGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CS stock opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.67.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)

