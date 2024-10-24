Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

