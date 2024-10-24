Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $175.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

