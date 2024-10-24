Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 918 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

