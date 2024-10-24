Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.14 and traded as high as C$36.58. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.49, with a volume of 254,118 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CU shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.18.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of C$860.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

