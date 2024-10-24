Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.09 and last traded at $115.26. 4,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 12,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.30.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

