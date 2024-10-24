Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.
NYSE CP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 1,989,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,353. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
