Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$85.00 at National Bankshares

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.60.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCO

Cameco Trading Down 0.5 %

Cameco stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$74.45. 518,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,764. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$48.71 and a 52-week high of C$81.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.29.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of C$598.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.99 per share, with a total value of C$291,417.50. Also, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.