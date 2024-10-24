Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.42.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,019. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

