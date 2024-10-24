CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.89-23.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.09 billion. CACI International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.890-23.780 EPS.

CACI International Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE CACI traded up $29.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $553.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.32. CACI International has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $568.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.86. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

