CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International updated its FY25 guidance to $22.89-23.78 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 22.890-23.780 EPS.

CACI International Trading Up 5.4 %

CACI traded up $28.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $552.45. The company had a trading volume of 137,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $568.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.60.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

