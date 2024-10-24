CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. CACI International updated its FY25 guidance to $22.89-23.78 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 22.890-23.780 EPS.

CACI International Trading Up 5.4 %

CACI traded up $28.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $552.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,162. CACI International has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $568.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.