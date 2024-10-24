Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKH) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Burtech Acquisition comprises approximately 5.1% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Burtech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

