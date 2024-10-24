Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.96. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $116.33 and a twelve month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $239,510,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 134,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

