BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,857 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,667 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,636,000 after buying an additional 573,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after buying an additional 499,501 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 297,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

HYG opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

