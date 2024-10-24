BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.20 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.