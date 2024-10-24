Brokers Offer Predictions for TFPM FY2025 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFPM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,557,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

