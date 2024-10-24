Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 34,315 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

