Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $265.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average of $249.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

