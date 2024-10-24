Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 852 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $120.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.