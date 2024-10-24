Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 921,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,241,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 193,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

