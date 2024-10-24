Brighton Jones LLC Buys 586 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.