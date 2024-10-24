Brighton Jones LLC Buys 586 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PACCAR Price Performance
PCAR opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.