Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 1,153,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,267,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £26.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

About Brave Bison Group

Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.

