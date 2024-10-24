Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,464 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 74,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 156,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 64,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

CSCO stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.