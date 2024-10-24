Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 777,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 158,698 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $29.49.

BOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.28 million. The business's revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

