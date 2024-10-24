BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.17% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

