BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.
BOK Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
BOKF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17.
BOK Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on BOKF
BOK Financial Company Profile
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BOK Financial
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.