BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

BOKF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

