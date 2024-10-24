Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 32 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,048.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,162.73 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,044.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,775.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.