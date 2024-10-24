Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 516 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AME traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.